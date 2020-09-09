Wildfires Rage in California and Other Western US States

About 14,000 firefighters are continuing to battle 25 wildfires in the western U.S. state of California that have burned more than 890,000 hectares.

Authorities have warned that gusty winds Wednesday could further fuel the fires that have already grown significantly as record-breaking heat settled in across the western part of the country.

Two of the three largest fires in recorded state history are burning north of the San Francisco Bay area, although the fires have been largely contained after burning for three weeks.