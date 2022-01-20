Kaliforniya şirkəti qablaşdırma sənayesində böyük dəyişiklik edir

Kaliforniya şirkəti plastik qabların ekoloji cəhətdən təmiz versiyasını hazırlamaqla, qablaşdırma sənayesində böyük bir dəyişiklik edir.

Penoplast parçalanmayan stiroldan hazırlanmış qablaşdırma məhsuludur ki, kiçik parçaların təkrar emal edilməsi çətin olan materialdır. Həmin parçalar okeanlara düşə bilir və oradakı heyvanlar onları udur.

Lakin indi Kaliforniya şirkəti xərçəngkimilərin qabıqlarında olan bir maddədən - kitindən penoplastın ekoloji cəhətdən təmiz versiyasını hazırlayıb. Və bu, məhsul penoplastdan fərqli olaraq, parçalana bilir.

((John Felts, Cruz Foam Co-founder)) ((Mandatory Skype))

“Beləliklə, biz bu materialı götürüb, həqiqətən belə yüksək keyfiyyətlərə malik köpüyü yarada biləcək bir prosesi inkişaf etdirməyə nail ola bildik."

Bu material yüngül olsa da, yalnız elektronik kimi kövrək əşyaları deyil, həm də televizorlar kimi ağır və bahalı əşyaları qorumaq üçün kifayət qədər güclüdür.

Felts və onun həmtəsisçisini okeana olan sevgi həvəsləndirir.

Ətraf mühit müdafiəçisi Scott Kassel Cruz Foam-un korporasiyaların və istehlakçıların ekoloji cəhətdən təmiz mal istehsal etmək arzusunda olan şirkətlərdən yalnız biri olduğunu deyir.

((Scott Cassel, Environmental Advocate)) ((Skype))

“İqlim dəyişikliyinin təsirləri, yaşadığımız qlobal plastik böhranı istehlakçıları hazırda bu barədə düşünməyə vadar edir. Bunlar şirkətləri daha yaxşı düşünməyə və daha uzağı görməyə sövq edir.”

((Scott Cassel, Environmental Advocate)) ((Skype))

“Və Cruz Foam pis materialın əvəzinə yaxşı materialdan istifadə edən maraqlı, yenilikçi texnoloji həll yolu tapıb”.

Cruz Foam hazırda qoruyucu qablaşdırma ehtiyaclarını təmin etmək üçün bir neçə Amerika korporasiyası ilə müzakirələr aparır.

O, bir gün neft əsaslı plastikləri təbii materiallarla əvəz edəcəyinə və bununla planeti xilas edəcəyinə ümid edir.

A California company has developed an eco-friendly version of plastic foam that could become a game changer in the packaging industry.

((NATS – cutting of Styrofoam))

((NARRATOR))

Plastic foam is a common packing product made of nonbiodegradable styrene ((STY-reen)), a tough-to-recycle material known to break into small pieces

that can end up in oceans, where wildlife can ingest it.

((Mandatory courtesy: CRUZ FOAM))

But now a California company has developed an eco- friendlier version of

plastic foam made of chitin ((KITE-en)),

((NATS – Crustaceans))

a substance found in the shells of crustaceans like crabs, shrimp and lobster.

((Mandatory courtesy: CRUZ FOAM))

And unlike plastic foam, it’s biodegradable.

((John Felts, Cruz Foam Co-founder)) ((Mandatory Skype))

“So, what we were able to do is take that material and really develop a

process that could create a structural foam that had that high performance.”

((Mandatory courtesy: CRUZ FOAM))

((NARRATOR))

The material is lightweight but strong enough to protect not only fragile items

like electronics but also heavy and expensive objects such as television sets.

What motivated Felts and his co-founder was their love of the ocean.

((Mandatory courtesy: CRUZ FOAM))

((NARRATOR))

Cruz Foam is just one of a growing number of companies that are appealing to corporations’ – and consumers’ desire, to become eco-friendly, says environmental advocate Scott Cassel.

((RADIO TRACK: He is CEO and founder of the Product Stewardship

Institute, whose mission is to reduce the health and environmental impact of consumer products across their life cycle.

((Scott Cassel, Environmental Advocate)) ((Skype))

“With the impacts of climate change, with the global plastic crisis that we have had, the consumers are really thinking about this right now. They're pushing

companies to think better and think more longer range.”

((Mandatory courtesy: CRUZ FOAM))

((Scott Cassel, Environmental Advocate)) ((Skype))

“And what Cruz Foam has done is developed an interesting, innovative

technological solution that uses a good material in place of a bad one.”

((NARRATOR))

Cruz Foam is currently in discussions with several American corporations toprovide their protective packaging needs. It hopes one day to replace all petroleum-based plastics with natural materials

for the sake of the planet.