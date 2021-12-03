Türkmənistan dünyada, Azərbaycan isə Qafqada ən zəif internet sürətinə malik ölkələrdir - hesabat

Türkmənistan dünyada ən yavaş internetə malik ölkə kimi tanınıb. Belə ki, bu ölkədəki istifadəçilər bir filmin yükləməsini bir gün gözləməlidir. Çünki burada internetin gücü 0,50 mb-dir.

Cable.co.uk 2021-ci ildə dünya miqyasında genişzolaqlı internet sürətinə dair hesabatını açıqlayıb. Hesabata əsasən Türkmənistan 224 ölkə arasında sonuncu yerdə gəlir. Hesabatda göstərilir ki, 5 qiqbaytlıq həcmdəki bir film faylı bu ölkədə 22 saat 34 dəqiqə ərzində yüklənir.

Hesabata əsasən bu gizli və təcrid olunmuş Mərkəzi Asiya ölkəsi internet sürətinə görə Yəmən, Cənubi Sudan, Somali və Əfqanıstan kimi müharibədən əziyyət çəkən ölkələrdən belə geridə qalır.

Türkmənistan prezidenti Qurbanqulu Berdiməhəmmədov ölkəsini dəmir yumruqla idarə edir, bir çox vətəndaşı yoxsulluğa sövq edən iqtisadi böhran fonunda o xarici dünya ilə əlaqələri bağlayıb.

Müqayisə üçün üç keçmiş sovet respublikası - Estoniya, Latviya və Litva hazırda Avropada internet sürətinə görə dünyada ilk 40-lıqda yer alır.

Estoniyada orta sürət saniyədə 84,72 Mbit,-dir ki, bu onu dünyada 22-ci yerə çıxarır. Latviya saniyədə 63.28 Mbit sürətlə 33, Litva isə 56.17 Mbit sürətlə 37-ci yerdə qərarlaşır.

Hesabata əsasən Cənubi Qafqaz ölkələrində ən aşağı sürət Azərbaycanda qeydə alınıb. Belə ki, Azərbaycanda orda sürət 6,63 Mbit saniyədir ki, buda onu 167-ci yerə qaldırır. Müqayisə üçün Gürcüstan 18,83 Mbit sürətlə 112, Ermənistan isə 18,05 Mbit sürətlə 101-ci yerdə gəlir.

Siyahıda birinci yerdə Böyük Britaniya koloniyası olan Cersi adası gəlir. Belə ki, burada istifadəçilərin hamsının genişzolaqlı fiberoptik internetə çıxışı olduğu göstərilir.

_______________________

Turkmenistan Has The Slowest Internet In The World



Turkmenistan has been recognized as the country with the slowest Internet in the world, with users needing almost a full day to download a movie.

Cable.co.uk said in a report on worldwide broadband speed in 2021 that Turkmenistan, with an Internet speed of 0.50 megabits per second (Mbps), was the slowest of all 224 countries surveyed, with it taking just over 22 hours and 34 minutes to download a movie file with a size of 5 gigabytes.

That puts the secretive and isolated Central Asian country behind even war-torn nations such as Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia, and Afghanistan in terms of Internet speed, the report showed.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has ruled his country with an iron fist, tolerating little dissent while shutting it off from the outside world amid an economic crisis that has pushed many of its citizens into poverty.

Three other former Soviet republics -- Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, all of which are now members of the European Union and NATO -- ranked in the top 40 nations. Estonia led the Baltic trio with an average speed of 84.72 Mbps, putting it 22nd overall in the world. Latvia ranked 33rd with a speed of 63.28 Mbps, while Lithuania followed closely, ranked with a speed of 56.17 Mbps, placing it 37th in the rankings.

In Eastern Europe, three countries with the fastest average Internet speed were Hungary (104.07 Mbps, 10th), Romania (67.40 Mbps, 29th) and Slovenia (67.20 Mbps, 30th). The slowest three were the Balkan nations of North Macedonia (15.38 Mbps, 107th), Albania (19.36 Mbps, 96th), and Kosovo (22.21 Mbps, 81st).

Cable.co.uk said the rankings were derived from over 1.1 billion speed tests taken in the 12 months leading up to June 30.

"Though the countries occupying the bottom end of the table still suffer from extremely poor speeds, 2021's figures do indicate that the situation is improving," it said.