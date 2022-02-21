Fevralın üçüncü bazar ertəsi amerikalılar Prezidentlər Günü-nü qeyd edir. Xalq tərəfindən qeyd edilən bu bayram ölkənin iki ən görkəmli prezidenti - Corc Vaşinqton və Abraham Linkolnun doğulduğu aya təsadüf edir.

Amerikaya ən çətin dövrlərdə rəhbərlik edən Vaşinqton və Linkolna uzun müddətdir ki, bir çox insan tərəfindən heyranlıq var. Bazar ertəsi bayramı indi bütün ABŞ prezidentlərinin ad günləri və həyatlarının qeyd edilməsi deməkdir.

Prezidentlər Günü adətən Vaşinqtonda və bütün ştatlarda ictimai mərasimlərlə qeyd olunur. Bir çox ştatda idarələr bağlansa da, bir çox müəssisə xüsusi bayram satışları təklif edir.

Prezidentlər Günü-nün mənşəyi 1880-ci illərdən, ABŞ-ın ilk prezidenti və Amerika İnqilabı zamanı Kontinental Ordunun komandanı olan Corc Vaşinqtonun doğum günü federal bayram kimi ilk qeyd edildiyi vaxtdan başlayır.

O zaman Vaşinqton Amerika tarixinin ən mühüm şəxsiyyəti kimi çox hörmətlə qarşılanırdı. 1832-ci ildə anadan olmasının yüzilliyi və 1848-ci ildə Vaşinqton abidəsinin tikintisinə başlanması kimi bir çox hadisələr milli bayrama səbəb olub.

1968-ci ildə Konqres bir neçə federal bayramı bazar ertəsinə keçirərək, ümummilli Tətil Qanununu qəbul edib. Bu dəyişiklik işçilərin il ərzində müəyyən bayramların uzun həftə sonları olması üçün nəzərdə tutulsa da, bəziləri buna qarşı çıxaraq, bayramların onların qeyd etdikləri tarixlərdə qeyd olunmasını tələb edib.

Qanun layihəsinin müzakirəsi zamanı ad günləri - Vaşinqtonun fevralın 22-si, Linkolnun fevralın 12-ni Vaşinqtonun ad günü ilə eyni gün, Prezidentlər Günü adlandırılması təklif edilib. Linkolnun doğum günü bir çox ştatlarda qeyd olunsa da, heç vaxt rəsmi federal bayram olmayıb. Çox müzakirələrdən sonra Konqres adın dəyişdirilməsini rədd eDİB.

Presidents Day, the third Monday of February, is popularly recognized as honoring the birth month of two of the country's most prominent presidents — George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Washington and Lincoln, who led America through some of the toughest times, have long been deeply admired by many people. Monday’s holiday is now a celebration of the birthdays and lives of all U.S. presidents.

Presidents Day is usually marked by public ceremonies in Washington, D.C., and throughout the country. While many government offices will be closed, many businesses offer special holiday sales.

The origin of Presidents Day lies in the 1880s, when the birthday of Washington — the first president of the United States and commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution — was first celebrated as a federal holiday.

At the time, Washington was venerated as the most important figure in American history. Many events such as the 1832 centennial of his birth and the start of construction of the Washington monument in 1848 were cause for national celebration.

In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays. The change was intended to schedule certain holidays so that employees would have long weekends throughout the year, but it has been opposed by those who believe that those holidays should be celebrated on the dates they commemorate.

During debate on the bill, it was suggested that the Washington's Birthday holiday be renamed Presidents Day to honor the birthdays of both Washington (February 22) and Lincoln (February 12). Although Lincoln's birthday was celebrated in many states, it was never an official federal holiday. Following much discussion, Congress rejected the name change.



