Qana futbolunun 'Sonuncu Mogikanı'

Bütün Afrikada olduğu kimi Qanada da futbol ən məşhur idman növüdür. Amma ötən il Qanada baş vermiş qalmaqallı hadisələr ‘gözəl oyun’a kölgə salaraq matçların ləğv olunması və bəzi klubların qapılarını bağlaması ilə nəticələnmişdi. Lakin yalnız bir açıq qalan bir klub sadəcə futbolu tanıtmaq deyil, eyni zamanda gəncləri küçələrdən uzaq tutmağa çalışdı.

Qana futbolu hakimlərin oyunların nəticələrinə təsir etmək üçün rüşvət aldıqları təsdiqlənəndən sonra korrupsiya qalmaqalı ilə sarsıldı.

Qana Futbol Assosiasiyası (QFA) idmanın təmizliyi uğrunda mübarizə apardığı və bəzi futbol klublarının qapılarını bağladığı bir vaxtda, Shooting Stars Football Club gənc oyunçulara məşq, ev və dəstək verməyə davam etdi.

Shooting Stars klubunun təsisçisi İsaak Ansah.

"Çıxdığımız kiçik yolda futbolumuzun hələ də oynanıldığına əmin olmağa çalışırıq. Son iki ildə Qanadakı əksər klublar bağlandılar. Niyə? Çünki davam etməyən və dəstəklənməyən bir şeyə pul xərcləməyə davam edə bilməzsiniz. Buna görə də futbolçular evdə otururlar. Evdə otururlarsa nə edirlər? Problemləri yaranacaq və küçələrdə qalacaqlar", deyə İsaak Ansah mövcud durumu dəyərləndirib.

Qalmaqal bir çox qanalı futbolçunu başqa işlər görməyə və ya ölkəni başqa klublara keçməklə tərk etməyə vadar etdi.

Amma təsisçilərin dostlarının, ailəsinin və bəzi müəssisələrin yardımları ilə Shooting Stars 17 yaşlı Emmanuel Kyei Baffur kimi futbolçulara Qanada məşqlərini davam etdirməyə kömək edə bildilər.

Çoxları avropalı rəqiblərinə nisbətən daha zəif təmələ sahib olsa da komanda, gənclərin Avropadakı seçim oyunlarında bacarıqlı olmalarına kömək etdi.

Bəzi Avropa klubları hətta Shooting Stars klubunun futbolçularını sıralarına qatdılar.

QFA-nın islahatlarının bir hissəsi yeni prezident seçmək idi. Qanalı vəkil Amanda Klinton təklifinin uğursuz olmasına baxmayaraq mübarizə aparmaq istəyən yeganə qadın idi.

Klinton, bütün istedadlı oyunçuların oyunda uğur qazandıqlarına əmin olmağın vacib olduğunu söyləyir.

"Futbol həqiqətən dünya miqyasında yaxşı bir səviyyəyə gəlib. Onlar dövrümüzün qladiatorlarına bənzəyir – imkanı olmayan və fərqlilik yaradan insanlar üçün çox yaxşı bir fürsətdir ", deyə Amanda Klinton məsələyə münasibət bildirib.

Shooting Stars klubunun Ansah, gənc oyunçuların daha çox dəstəyə ehtiyacı olduğunu söylədi. O, Shooting Stars klubunu həm meydanda, həm də təhsildə daha da inkişaf etdirmək istəyir. Onun əsas məqsədi oyunçuların beynəlxalq arenada diqqət mərkəzində görmək və Qanada qalan futbolçulara daha yaxşı dəstək olmaqdır.

In Ghana, as in the rest of Africa, football [soccer] is the most popular sport. But the "beautiful game" was tarnished last year in Ghana by a corruption scandal that led to games being cancelled and some football clubs closing their doors. But as Stacey Knott reports from Accra, one club that stayed open is not only promoting football, it's also working to keep young men off the streets.



((TEXT))



Ghanaian football was stunned last year by a corruption scandal in which referees were found to be accepting bribes to influence the outcomes of games.



But while the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has struggled to clean up the sport, and some football clubs closed their doors, the Shooting Stars Football Club has continued to train, house and support young players.



Isaac Ansah is co-founder of the Shooting Stars.



((Isaac Ansah ACT, English ))



"From our very small way we are trying to make sure football is still being played. In the last two years, most clubs in Ghana have shut shop. Why? Because you can't keep on spending money on something that isn't being supported or running, so footballers are sitting at home. What are they doing if they sit at home? They will get into trouble and are going to be on the streets."



((END ACT))



The scandal spurred many Ghanaian football players to take other jobs or leave the country for other clubs.



But with donations from the founders' friends, family and some businesses, the Shooting Stars were able to help footballers like 17-year-old Emmanuel Kyei Baffour keep training in Ghana.



The team has helped the young men do well in exhibition games in Europe, even though many are from less-privileged backgrounds with far fewer resources than their European counterparts.



Some European clubs have even signed Shooting Stars' footballers.



Part of reforming the GFA was finding a new president. Ghanaian attorney Amanda Clinton was the only woman to run, though she was unsuccessful in her bid.



Clinton says it is important to make sure all talented players have a good shot at success in the game.



((Amanda Clinton, English, 11 secs))



"Football has been a really good leveler globally. It's like the gladiators of our time - it has been a very good leveler for disadvantaged people where it makes a difference."



((END ACT ))



Shooting Stars Co-Founder Ansah says young players need more support. He wants to further develop the Shooting Stars both on the field and through education. His ultimate aim will be to see a handful of his players in the international spotlight and better support for players who stay in Ghana.



((Stacey Knott, for VOA News. Accra ))