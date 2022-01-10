Roma Papası Frensis COVİD-ə qarşı peyvənd vurdurmağın "mənəvi öhdəlik" olduğunu deyib

Roma Papası Frensis bazar ertəsi COVID-19-a qarşı peyvənd olunmağın özünün və başqalarının sağlamlığına qayğı göstərməyin bir hissəsi kimi "mənəvi öhdəlik" olduğunu deyib və dünya əhalisini peyvənd vurdurmaq üçün beynəlxalq səylərə çağırıb.

Vatikana təyin olunmuş diplomatlar qarşısında çıxışı zamanı Roma Papası COVID-19 pandemiyasının sosial təcridə və insanların həyatına son qoymağa davam etdiyini, lakin təsirli peyvəndlərin xəstəliyin risklərini effektiv şəkildə azaltdığını qeyd edib. O, şəxsi, siyasi və beynəlxalq səviyyədə geniş öhdəliyə çağıraraq, əhaliyə mümkün qədər peyvənd vurulmasının vacib olduğunu deyib.

Roma Papası həm özünün, həm də ətrafındakı insanların sağlamlığının qayğısına qalmağın hər kəsin borcu olduğunu vurğulayıb.

“Bu, ətrafımızdakı insanların sağlamlığına hörmət deməkdir. Sağlamlığa qulluq mənəvi borcdur" - deyə, o bildirib.

Bununla yanaşı Frensis bu gün dünyada mövcud olan “əsassız məlumatlar və ya sənədləşdirilmiş yalan faktlarla” dəstəklənən “ideoloji parçalanmaları” gördüyünü də deyib.

Roma Papası "Peyvəndlər sehrli bir müalicə vasitəsi deyil, lakin şübhəsiz ki, onlar inkişaf etmiş digər müalicələrə əlavə olaraq, xəstəliyin qarşısının alınması üçün ən ağlabatan həll yoludur" deyib.

Roma Papası Fransis beynəlxalq ictimaiyyətin "bütün dünya əhalisinin əsas tibbi yardımlara və peyvəndlərə bərabər şəkildə çıxış əldə etməsini" təmin etmək üçün öhdəlik götürməyə çağırıb.

Pope Francis Monday said getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a “moral obligation” as part of caring for the health of oneself and others and urged on international efforts to vaccinate the world’s population.

In a speech to diplomats assigned to the Vatican, the pope said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause social isolation and to take lives but noted effective vaccinations have effectively lowered the risks from the disease. He said it was important to vaccinate the general population as much as possible, calling for a broad commitment on the personal, political, and international levels.

The pope said everyone has a responsibility to care for their health and the health around us.

“This translates into respect for the health of those around us. Health care is a moral obligation,” he said Monday.

However, Francis said he recognized the “ideological divides” that exist in the world today, bolstered by “baseless information or poorly documented facts.” He said such ideological statements severe “the bond of human reason with the objective reality of things.”

“Vaccines are not a magical means of healing, yet surely they represent, in addition to other treatments that need to be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease,” he said.

Pope Francis urged a comprehensive commitment by the international community to ensure the “entire world population can have equal access to essential medical care and vaccines,” and called for all states to work through the World Health Organization to support universal access to diagnostic tools, vaccines and drug treatments.