ABŞ-da vaksinlər vurulduqca növbələr artmaqdadır

ABŞ-da təxminən 28 milyon insana COVID-19-a qarşı peyvəndin bir dozası vurulub. Ancaq vaksinin paylanması problemsiz keçməyib və bəzi insanlar növbədən irəliyə düşüb.

ABŞ-ın ən yüksək riskli əhalisinin əksəriyyəti COVID-19 peyvəndi qəbul etməyi gözləyərkən, paytaxt Vaşinqton sakini Mark Sussman iki dozalı Moderna peyvəndini qəbul edib.

"Əlbəttə ki, pozulmuş sistemdən istifadə etdim" – deyə, Mark Sussman bildirib.

Onun 36 yaşı var, onun xüsusi sağlamlıq problemləri yoxdur və təbii ki, o, bu səbəbdən lazımi meyarlara uyğun gəlmir.

“Mən burada Vaşinqtonda ərzaq mağazasından dörd məhəllə yuxarıda yaşayıram. Aptekə zəng etdim ki, arvadımla məni gözləmə siyahısına sala bilərik. Bəziləri gəlmədikləri üçün orada boş yerlər var idi” – deyə, Mark Sussman bildirib.

Soyuducudan çıxarıldıqdan sonra peyvəndlərin ömrü altı saatdır, buna görə onları atmaq əvəzinə əczaçılar onun kiməsə verilməsini prioritet edir.

Prioritet siyahısında olmayan 31 yaşlı Deyvid MakMillan yaranan boşluqdan istifadə edib. MakMillan ABŞ paytaxtında Giant Food mağazasında ərzaq alarkən təsadüfən peyvənd almaq üçün seçilib.

“Ümumiyyətlə, peyvəndin paylanmasında problem olduğunu düşünürəm. Vaksin vurulduğuna görə sevinirəm, lakin əlavə dozalara malik olduqları və bunun üçün bir sistemin olmaması məyusedicidr” – deyə, o qeyd edib.

“Giant”ın sözçüsü Daniel Volk Amerikanın Səsinə bildirib ki, MakMillanla baş verən kimi hadisələrə nadir hallarda rast gəlinir və şəbəkənin əczaçıları Vaşinqtonun Səhiyyə Departamentinin bütün təlimatlarına əməl edir.

Peyvəndə inam artmaqdadır, lakin tədarük hələ azdır. Qeydiyyat saytlarında "yer yoxdur” yazıldığını görən növbə gözləyənlərin səbri tükənir.

Aleksandriyadakı bu aptekə peyvənd ümidi ilə əvvəlcədən bildirmədən gələnlər var. Aptek sahibi hətta prosesi dayandırmaq məcburiyyətində qalıb.

“Xeyli sayda insan bütün yol boyu buradan oraya düzülürdü. Onlar mübahisə etməyə başlayır və hamı peyvəndlənmək istəyir. Bəzən onlara “xeyr” deməlisən” və bu, həqiqətən ürəyimi ağrıdır” - deyə, Cudi Qulelat qeyd edib.

İşləri nəzarətə götürmək üçün Aleksandriya Səhiyyə Departamenti istənilən vaxt gəlməyi qadağan edib və növbəni pozanların qarşısını almaq üçün gözləmə sistemi yaradıb.

“Bizim fərqli ortaqlarımızın zəng edib “əlavə peyvəndimiz var, onu qəbul etmək üçün tezliklə burada ola bilərsən?” deyə biləcək insanlara uyğun siyahılarımız var. Həqiqətən, ağır xəstəlik və ən yüksək ölüm riski olan insanlara üstünlük verməliyik” – deyə, Aleksandriya Səhiyyə Şöbəsindən Natali Talis bildirib.

Yetmiş yaşlarında olan Deksterlər “risk qrupundadır”. Onlar bütün protokollara riayət ediblər və səbrlə ikinci peyvənd dozalarını gözləyir və başqalarının da buna riayət etmələrini istəyir.

“Doğrudan da növbəni pozan insanlar varsa, bilirsiniz, bu ayıbdır. Düşünürəm ki, o insanlar, ilk müdaxilə edilməli olanları və həqiqətən ciddi sağlıq problemləri olan insanları qorunmaqdan məhrum edirlər” - deyə, Coys Dekster bildirib.

“Ölkə səviyyəsində koordinasiya olunmuş səylərin daha əvvəlcə həyata keçirildiyini görmək istərdim. Bu, ölkənin müəyyən bölgələrində kimin birinci olmalı olduğu və bunu necə həyata keçirilməsinə dair bir çox qeyri-müəyyənliyi aradan qaldırardı – deyə, Deyv Dekster bildirib.

((TV INTRO:)) In the U.S. some 28 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. But the rollout hasn’t been smooth, and some people have been jumping to the head of the line. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias found out why.

((WEB LEAD:))

[[55 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed across the United States, but not everyone who got a shot has been eligible. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias looks at how loopholes and confusion let some jump to the front of the line.]]

((NARRATOR))

While most of the United States highest-risk population waits to get the COVID-19 vaccine,

((Mandatory cg: Laurie Sussman))

Mark Sussman, a D.C. resident has gotten his two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

((NAT POP – Sussman))

((Mark Sussman/Got COVID-19 vaccine early)) MALE - ENGLISH

“I certainly took the opportunity of a broken system.”

((Mandatory cg: Laurie Sussman))

((NARRATOR))

He’s only 36 years-old, with no special health conditions, and thus not yet within the eligibility criteria.

((Mandatory cg: Skype))

((Mark Sussman/Got COVID-19 vaccine early)) MALE - ENGLISH

“I happen to live four blocks from a grocery store here in D.C. I gave the pharmacy a call to ask if my wife and I could be put on a wait list. They had extras after some no-shows.”

((NARRATOR))

Once thawed, vaccines have a shelf life of six hours, so finding someone to give them to, instead of throwing them away, has been a priority for some pharmacists.

Thirty-one-year old David MacMillan, who is also not in the priority pool, benefited from the loophole. MacMillan was randomly chosen to get a shot while picking up groceries at a Giant Food store in the U.S. capital.

((David MacMillan/Got COVID-19 Vaccine Early)) MALE - ENGLISH

“Overall, I think the rollout of the vaccine has been you know, rough. I’m glad I was able to get it, but the fact that they had extra doses and they didn’t have a system in place for that, is disappointing.”

((NARRATOR))

Giant’s spokesman Daniel Wolk told VOA that cases like MacMillan’s are rare, and that the chain’s pharmacists are following all Washington’s Health Department guidelines.

Confidence in the vaccine is growing, but the supply is still short. For those waiting, patience is growing thin nwith online registration sites that seem stuck on ‘no appointments available.’

At this community pharmacy in Alexandria, Virginia, vaccine hopefuls showed up unannounced. At one point, the owner was forced to stop the process.

((RADIO TRACK: Pharmacy owner Judy Gulelat))

((Judy Gulelat/Pharmacist)) FEMALE - ENGLISH

“A lot of people were lining up from here to there all the way. And they start fighting and everybody like wants to take the vaccinations. So it really breaks my heart and sometimes you have to say “No” to them.”

((NARRATOR))

To get things under control, the Alexandria Health Department has forbidden walk-ins and built a standby system to discourage line jumpers while still preventing waste.

((RADIO TRACK: Population Health Manager, Natalie Talis explains.))

((Mandatory cg: Skype))

((Natalie Talis, Alexandria Health Department)) FEMALE - ENGLISH

“We have extra lists of people who are eligible that our different partners can call and say, ‘Hey, can you be here really quickly because we have this extra vaccine?’/We really just need to prioritize the people who are at the highest risk of severe disease and death.”

((NARRATOR))

In their seventies, the Dexters are in the “at-risk” tier. They have followed all the protocols and are patiently waiting for their second vaccine dose. They wish others would follow suit.

((Joyce Dexter/Got First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine)) FEMALE - ENGLISH

“If indeed there are people jumping the line, you know, that’s a shame. I think that those people are depriving, you know, first responders and people with really serious medical conditions from getting their protection first.”

((Dave Dexter/Got First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine)) MALE - ENGLISH

“I would have liked to have seen a coordinated national effort established very early on. It would have taken away a lot of the uncertainty in certain areas of the country about who goes first and how do you get this done.”

((Veronica Balderas Iglesias, for VOA News, Alexandria, Virginia))