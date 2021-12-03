ABŞ Senatı hökümətin bağlanmasının qarşısını almaq üçün qısamüddətli maliyyə qanunu qəbul edib

ABŞ senatı cümə axşamı hökümətin bağlanmasının qarşısını almaq məqsədi ilə qısamüddətli boşluğu doldurmaq üçün fevral ayının 18-nə qədər hökümət maliyyələşməsi qanunu qəbul edib. Qanun imzalanması üçün artıq prezidentə göndərilib.

Nümayəndələr Palatası qanunu təsdiqləmək üçün səs verdikdən sonra senatorlar tez bir müddətdə onu səsə qoyaraq razılaşma elan ediblər.

“Mən şadam ki, nəhayyətki soyuqqanlılıq işə yaradı. Hökumət açıq qalacaq və mən bu palatanın üzvlərinə təşəkkür edirəm ki, bizi qarşısı alına biləcək lazımsız və bahalı bağlanma addımın astanasından geri qaytardılar" deyə senat lideri Çak Şumer bildirib.

Senat qanunu 69-28 səslə təsdiqləyib.

Demokratların rəhbərlik etdiyi Nümayəndələr Palatası qanunu 221-212 səslə qəbul edib.

Qanunvericilərin bir çoxu qısamüddətli düzəlişdən şikayətlənir və qarşı tərəfi bu ilki xərc qanunlarında irəliləyişin olmamasında günahlandırdılar.

Nümayəndələr Palatasının Təxsisatlar Komitəsinin sədri Rosa DeLauro bildirib ki, bu qanun sentyabr ayına qədər tam büdcə ilini əhatə edəcək paket üzrə danışıqlara imkan verəcək.

Səsvermədən əvvəl Bayden Senat liderləri ilə danışıb və o prezidentə bağlanma qorxusunu azaldığını bildirib.

Hazırki qanun son iyirmi ildə bir neçə dəfə baş verən və baha başa gələn tam və qismən bağlanmalara səbəb olan hökumətin maliyyələşdirilməsi ilə bağlı uçurumdan geri qayıtmağın ən son nümunəsidir.

ABŞ hökümətinin tarixində ən uzun bağlanma Prezident Donald Trampın dövründə baş verib və 35 gün çəkib. O zaman bağlanmaya səbəb demokratların ABŞ-Meksika sərhədində divar tikilməsi üçün pulu təsdiqləməkdən imtina etmələri olmuşdu.

Hər iki tərəf hökümət qapanmalarının məsuliyətsizlik olduğunu qəbul edir, bu səbəbdən də qapanmalar üçün qoyulan son tarixlər gecikdirilir.

Senate Passes Stopgap Funding Bill, Avoiding Shutdown

The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through February 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Earlier in the day, congressional leaders announced they had reached an agreement to keep the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.

Once the House voted to approve the measure, senators soon announced an agreement that would allow them to vote on it quickly.

"I am glad that in the end, cooler heads prevailed. The government will stay open and I thank the members of this chamber for walking us back from the brink of an avoidable, needless and costly shutdown," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The Senate approved the measure by a vote of 69-28.

The Democratic-led House passed the measure by a 221-212 vote. The Republican leadership urged members to vote no; the lone GOP vote for the bill came from Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Lawmakers bemoaned the short-term fix and blamed the opposing party for the lack of progress on this year's spending bills. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said the measure would, however, allow for negotiations on a package covering the full budget year through September.

Before the votes, Biden said he had spoken with Senate leaders and he played down fears of a shutdown.

"There is a plan in place unless somebody decides to be totally erratic, and I don't think that will happen," Biden said.

Some Republicans opposed to Biden's vaccine rules wanted Congress to take a hard stand against the mandated shots for workers at larger businesses, even if that meant shutting down federal offices over the weekend by blocking a request that would expedite a final vote on the spending bill.

It was just the latest instance of the brinkmanship around government funding that has triggered several costly shutdowns and partial closures over the past two decades.

The longest shutdown in history happened under President Donald Trump — 35 days stretching into January 2019, when Democrats refused to approve money for his U.S-Mexico border wall. Both parties agree the stoppages are irresponsible, yet few deadlines pass without a late scramble to avoid them.