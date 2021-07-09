Haiti rəsmiləri: Prezidentə edilən sui-qəsdlə əlaqədar 10-dan çox insan həbs edilib

Haiti prezidenti Jovenel Moizə qarşı sui-qəsdlə əlaqədar olaraq 10-dan çox adam nəzarətə alınıb.

Ölkə rəsmiləri paytaxt Port-o-Prins yaxınlığındakı şəxsi iqamətgahında prezidentin ölümündə iştirak edən və "muzdlu" adlandırılan 26 kolumbiyalı və iki haitili amerikalı da daxil olmaqla 28 nəfərdən ibarət silahlı qrupun həbs edildiyini bildirir.

Milli Polis Direktoru Leon Çarlz cümə axşamı bildirib ki, qətldə şübhəli bilinən üç nəfər öldürülüb, səkkiz nəfər isə hələ də axtarılır. Polis bundan əvvəl öldürülənlərin sayının dörd olduğunu desə də, Leon Çarlz rəqəmlərdəki uyğunsuluq barədə fikir bildirməyib.

"Muzdluların təqibi davam edir. Onların taleyi bəllidir. Ya mübarizə aparan vaxt öləcəklər ya da ki, həbs olunacaqlar" deyə Çarlz bildirib.

Digər tərəfdən Tayvan cümə günü səhər yaydığı bəyənatda bildirib ki, Port-o-Prinsdəki səfirliyin ərazisində polisdən qaçmağa çalışan 11 şübhəli şəxs saxlanılıb.

ABŞ Dövlət Departamenti hələ ki, iki ABŞ vətəndaşının həbs olunduğu barədə məlumatları təsdiqləməyib.

Cümə axşamı gecə saatlarında isə Kolumbiya hökuməti öldürülən iki şübhəli şəxs də daxil olmaqla ən azı altı nəfərin Kolumbiya ordusunun təqaüddə olan keçmiş zabitləri olduğunu təsdiqləyib. Lakin hökumət şübhəlilərin şəxsiyyətini açıqlamayıb.

Haitinin müvəqqəti Baş naziri Klod Cozef ölkədə hərbi vəziyyət elan edib. "Bu qətl cəzasız qalmayacaq" deyə Cozef çərşənbə günü 11 milyonluq yoxsul xalqa müraciəti zamanı bildirib.





Haitian Officials: 17 Members of Hit Squad Detained in Killing of President

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph placed the country under a "state of siege" — in effect, martial law.

"This death will not go unpunished," Joseph told the impoverished nation of 11 million people in an address Wednesday.

Brian Concannon, a human rights lawyer, a former United Nations human rights officer, and the founder of the Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti, told VOA that the state of siege allows police to do "anything necessary" in pursuit of the killers.

"Although almost everybody wants the police to pursue the killers effectively, there's great concern that this can be abused to round up political opponents," he said.

"There really is nothing — no structures to stop the government from arresting its political opponents under this decree."

Officials did not provide much further detail about the detained suspects, those killed in the gun battle or what led police to them. They said only that the attack was carried out by "a highly trained and heavily armed group," with the assailants speaking Spanish or English.

The motivation for the assassination remains unclear. Haiti has long endured poverty and political turmoil, however.

Carl Henry Destin, a Haitian judge, told Le Nouvelliste newspaper that the attackers had posed as agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, but both U.S. and Haitian officials said the gunmen had no links to the agency.

Destin told the newspaper the attackers tied up a maid and another household staff worker as they headed to the president's bedroom, where they shot Moise at least 12 times.

"The offices and the president's bedroom were ransacked," Destin said. "We found him lying on his back, blue pants, white shirt stained with blood, mouth open, left eye blown out."

Moise's wife, Martine Moise, was injured in the attack and airlifted more than 1,100 kilometers to a trauma center in Miami, Florida, in the United States. Joseph, the prime minister, said she was "out of danger" and in stable condition.

While Joseph claimed leadership of Haiti, which shares the Caribbean island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, his tenure may be short-lived.

Haiti's constitution says Moise should be replaced by the president of the country's Supreme Court, but the chief justice died recently from COVID-19. In addition, a day before his assassination, Moise had named Ariel Henry, a Haitian politician and neurosurgeon, to replace Joseph as prime minister.

In a brief interview with The Associated Press, Henry claimed he was the prime minister, but he acknowledged it was an unusual situation.

The United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon to discuss Haiti's crisis. In a statement, its members called for "all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint" and avoid "any act that could contribute to further instability."

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was "shocked and saddened" by the assassination.

"We condemn this heinous act," Biden said in a statement. "I am sending my sincere wishes for first lady Moise's recovery."