Fələstinlilərlə İsrail ordusu arasında qarşıdurmalar artmaqdadır

Rəsmilərin bildirdiyinə görə, cümə axşamı Qüdsdə İsrail əsgərləri fələstinlilərin maşın hücumuna məruz qalıb. İordan çayının qərb sahilində isə fələstinlilərlə qarşıdurma zamanı İsrail ordusu bir fələstinlini öldürüb.

ABŞ prezidenti Donald Trampın keçən həftə elan etdiyi Yaxın Şərq sülh planından sonra fələstinlilərin qəzəbinə səbəb olub.

Qüdsdə avtomobillə hücum fələstinlilərin dövlət qurmaq istədikləri şəhərin şərq hissələrinin ərəb məhəllələrinə yaxın David Remez küçəsində baş verib. Bu küçədə teatr, gecə restoranları və barlar yerləşir.

Ordu sözçüsü 12 əsgərin yaralandığını bildirib. `Magen David Adom` təcili yardım xidməti 14 nəfərin yaralandığını, birinin ağır, digərlərinin isə orta dərəcəli xəsarətlərlə xəstəxanaya çatdırıldığını bildirib.

"Hadisə terror hücumu kimi qiymətləndirilir" - deyə, bir polis nümayəndəsi bildirib. Sürücü hələ ələ keçirilməyib.

Fələstinlilərin verdiyi məlumata görə, İordan çayının qərb sahilindəki Cenin şəhərində 19 yaşlı bir gənc İsrail əsgərləri tərəfindən onlara daş atarkən öldürülüb.

Fələstinli həkimlər İsrail ordusu atəşi nəticəsində bir fələstinli polis zabitinin da ağır yaralandığını bildirib. Ordu bu insidentə münasibət bildirməyib.

