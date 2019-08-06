Şimali Koreya daha bir qısamənzilli raket sınağını keçirib

Cənubi Koreya hərbçilərinin bildirdiyinə görə, Şimali Koreya son iki həftə ərzində dördüncü raket sınağını keçirib.

Seul rəsmiləri Pxenyanın avqustun 6-ı dənizə iki qısa mənzilli ballistik raket buraxdığını bildirib. Onların bildirdiyinə görə, bu raketlər Şimali Koreyanın iyulun 25-i sınaqdan keçirdiyi raketlərlə oxşardır. Raketlər 450 km. məsafə qət edib.

Təhlilçilərin fikrincə, bu o deməkdir ki, Cənubi Koreya bu silahların diapazonunda yerləşir və raketlərin haradan atıldığını müəyyən etməyi çətinləşdirir.

Bu, ABŞ prezidenti Donald Tramp və Şimali Koreya lideri Kim Conq Un arasında iyun ayında görüşdən sonra buraxılan bir sıra raketlərdən souncusudur.

Donald Tramp raket sınaqlarını əhəmiyyətsiz qoyaraq, bunun demilitarizasiya zonasında Kimlə əldə etdiyi heç bir razılığın pozulması olmadığını bildirib.

Lakin Şimalın nüvəsizləşdirilməsi ətrafında danışıqlar hələ davam etdirilməyib.tamamlanmayıb. Şimali Koreya həmçinin ABŞ-la Cənubun avqustun 5-də başladığı birgə təlimlərinin Trampın Kimə verdiyi sözə zidd olduğunu bildirib.

Pxenyan rəsmisi dövlət mediasında təlimlər davam etdiyi təqdirdə Şimalın `yeni yol` axtaracağını söyləyib.

Ötən həftə Tramp Tvitterdə Kimin "dostu Trampı məyus etmək istəmədiyindən doğru addım atacaq!" yazıb.

Lakin avqustun 5-i ABŞ-ın hesabatında Pxenyanın hərbi silahlarının müasirləşdirdiyini və bunun üçün kiberhücumlardan istifadə edərək iki milyard dollar əldə etmək istəyib.

North Korea has launched its fourth missile test in two weeks.

On Tuesday (August 6) Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to Seoul's joint chiefs of staff.

They also say they looked similar to the missiles the North launched on July 25th.

They flew 450 kilometers (280 miles).

One analyst told Reuters that means all of South Korea is in range of the weapons and would make it hard to find where they're being fired from.

It's the latest in a series of missiles of rockets fired since Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met in June.

Trump has played down the tests.

He says they didn't break any agreements he made with Kim at the DMZ.

But talks to denuclearize the North have yet to continue.

And the North has been complaining that joint drills between the U.S. and the South that began Monday (August 5) violate a pledge made by Trump to Kim.

In state media, a Pyongyang spokesman said the North would seek a quote 'new road' if the exercises continue.

Last week, Trump tweeted Kim will 'do the right thing because he doesn't want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!'.

But on Monday (August 5) a U.N. report said Pyongyang has continued to enhance its weapons programs and used cyberattacks to take in $2 billion to fund that development.