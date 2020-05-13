Koronavirus dövründə virtual kino-teatrlar

COVID-19 başlayan kimi Birləşmiş Ştatlarda kino-teatrlar bağlandı.

Hollivud studiyalarının Disneyin `Mulan` və Ceyms Bondun son bölümü olan `Ölməyin vaxtı deyil` kimi böyük büdcə filmləri təxirə salındı.

Onsuz da az gəliri olan müstəqil studiyalar və daha kiçik kino-teatrlar ən çox zərər çəkən yerlər oldu. Bu ağır vəziyyət `Virtual Cinema` - rəqəmsal film platformasının yaranmasına səbəb oldu.

Maykl Rozenberq canlı yayımların online xidmətinə rəhbərlik edir. “Bu ideyanın iki məqsədi var. Biri kino-teatrlarla əməkdaşlıq edərək, filmlərimizi geniş tamaşaçı kütləsi qarşısına çıxarmaq, digəri isə bağlanmağa məşbur olan kino-teatrların bir az gəlir əldə etməsinə imkan verməkdir."

Distribyutor şirkəti FilmMovement.com-ın saytında olan `Virtual Cinema` istifadəçilər üçün çox rahatdır.Bir düyməni basdıqda tamaşaçı yeni filmi seçir və elektron bilet ala bilir. Qiymət kino-teatrların kassalarında olduğu kimidir. Kino-teatr sahibləri və distribyutorlar gəliri 50-50-yə bölür. "Bu filmlər nə Netflix-də, nə də Hulu-da var. Əksər hallarda onlar xarici dillərdə və klassik Arthouse filmləri almırlar" - deyə, Maykl Rozenberq bildirir.

Məsələn, İslandiyanın məşhur `A White`, `White Day` və digər müstəqil filmlər kimi. "`Corpus Christi` filmi ən yaxşı beynəlxalq film kateqoriyasında Oskar mükafatına nominasiya edilən beş filmdən biridir" deyir, Maykl Rozenberq.

Və yaxud Luşino Viskontinin yeni quruluşdakı "L'Innocente" kimi klassik filmlər. Lakin Virtual Cinema Eklektik filmlər nümayiş etdirmir.

Çikaqonun `Gene Siskel Film Mərkəzi`nin rəhbəri Cin de Seint Obin deyir ki, söhbət bu çətin vaxtlarda icmaya və müstəqil kino-teatrlara dəstəkdən gedir. “İctimai yerdə filmə baxmaqda ən böyük şey, digər insanlarla bir yerdə olmaq, film haqqında danışmaqdır. Beləliklə, biz bu texnologiya vasitəsilə virtual döhsbətlər keçiririk və Massaçusets, İrlandiya, Lor-Ancelesdəki rejissorlarla görüşmüşük. Yəni bu, həqiqətən mümkündür."

O, bəzi kinoteatrlar yenidən açıldıqdan sonra belə bir müddət virtual kinoya baxmağa davam ediləcəyini düşünür. "Qapılar açılmadan növbədə duran insanlar olacaq, çünki onlar böyük kino-teatrda digər insanlarla birlikdə olmaq üçün darıxıb."

Movie theaters have shut their doors to the public due to Covid -19. To offset lost revenues, some have teamed with distribution companies and created online platforms where viewers can watch new releases virtually.

((NARRATOR))

It has been lights out [[disastrous]] for U-S- movie theaters since the onset of COVID-19.

Hollywood studios have postponed big budget film releases such as Disney’s Mulan, ((b-roll Mulan. Mandatory Courtesy: Walt Disney Pictures)) and the latest James Bond installment No Time to Die. ((Mandatory Courtesy MGM))

Independent productions and smaller movie theaters are the hardest hit because of narrower profit margins.

((Mandatory courtesy: Film Movement.com))

Dire circumstances spawned Virtual Cinema, a digital movie platform.

Michael Rosenberg spearheaded the streaming service.

((Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement)) ((Mandatory courtesy: Zoom))

“The idea here is twofold. One is to get our films in front of the public and continue the so-called theatrical release in partnership with theaters and allow the theaters to have some source of revenue while they're closed.”

((NARRATOR))

((Mandatory courtesy: Film Movement.com))

Virtual Cinema is user friendly at the website of distribution company FilmMovement.com.

At a click of a button, viewers can pick new releases and buy an electronic ticket.

The price is the same as at the box office. Theater owners and distributors split the revenues 50/50.

((Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement))

“These films are not available on Netflix or Hulu for the most part they are not buying foreign language art house films, they are not buying classic arthouse films”

((NARRATOR))

((Courtesy for A White, White Day, Film Movement.com))

Such as the Icelandic thriller A White, White Day and other acclaimed independent movies

((Michael Rosenberg, Film Movement))

((Courtesy for Corpus Christi, Film Movement.com)

“Corpus Christi, which was one of the five films nominated for the Oscar for Best International Cinema Picture.”

((NARRATOR))

((Courtesy for L’Innocente, Film Movement.com))

Or remastered film classics like Luchino Visconti’s “L’Innocente.” ((

But the significance of the Virtual Cinema goes beyond eclectic film viewing.

((B-roll Courtesy Gene Siskel Film Center))

It is about keeping the community together and independent movie theaters afloat during these tough times, says Jean de St. Aubin, who heads the Gene Siskel Film Center of Chicago.

((Jean de St. Aubin, Executive Director at Gene Siskel Film Center of the Art Institute of Chicago)) ((Interview Courtesy Zoom))

“The biggest thing about going to a movie in a public place is being with other people, it’s talking about the film. And so, we've been hosting virtual conversations with filmmakers and because of this technology, we've had filmmakers in Massachusetts, Ireland, actors in LA. So, it really kinda opens it up.”

((NARRATOR))

((Mandatory Courtesy Gene Siskel Film Center))

She expects some movie goers will keep viewing virtual cinema even after theaters reopen at a reduced capacity...yet...

((Jean de St. Aubin, Executive Director at Gene Siskel Film Center of the Art Institute of Chicago))

“There's gonna be people who are going to be standing in line before the doors open because they're going to be so hungry to be with other people and to be in a big theater.”

((Mandatory courtesy: Gene Siskel Film Center))